HMS Capital Management LLC Has $1.83 Million Position in Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX)

HMS Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX) by 19.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,045 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,326 shares during the quarter. Trex comprises approximately 0.8% of HMS Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. HMS Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Trex were worth $1,834,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Trex in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. HM Payson & Co. boosted its holdings in Trex by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 400 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in Trex during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Trex during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Trex during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. 98.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Jay M. Gratz sold 3,692 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.13, for a total transaction of $332,759.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 24,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,232,520.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Bryan Horix Fairbanks sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.02, for a total value of $368,080.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 20,280 shares of company stock worth $1,860,572. Company insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Trex stock traded up $3.55 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $101.50. The stock had a trading volume of 11,665 shares, compared to its average volume of 775,303. Trex Company, Inc. has a 12 month low of $37.97 and a 12 month high of $107.64. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $93.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $84.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.76 billion, a PE ratio of 68.93 and a beta of 1.46.

Trex (NYSE:TREX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The construction company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.01. Trex had a return on equity of 35.52% and a net margin of 20.53%. The business had revenue of $228.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $215.99 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.31 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 38.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Trex Company, Inc. will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Trex from $99.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Truist Securities raised shares of Trex to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Trex from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Trex from $75.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Trex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Trex presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.32.

Trex Co, Inc engages in the manufacture of wood-alternative decking and railing. Its products include deck framing and drainage, outdoor lighting, furniture, pergola and outdoor kitchens, fencing, collections, and accessory hardware. It operates through the following segments Trex Residential Products and Trex Commercial Products.

