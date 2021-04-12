HMS Capital Management LLC Invests $5.73 Million in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

HMS Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 37,801 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $5,729,000. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF accounts for approximately 2.4% of HMS Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. grew its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 322,494.4% in the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 8,080,989 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,559,000 after purchasing an additional 8,078,484 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 106.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,810,848 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $657,788,000 after purchasing an additional 2,483,747 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,925,326 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,630,549,000 after purchasing an additional 1,026,331 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 72.3% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,437,830 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $333,325,000 after purchasing an additional 1,022,650 shares during the period. Finally, CI Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 140.5% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,324,552 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $181,106,000 after buying an additional 773,861 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWD traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $154.67. 111,894 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,877,515. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $149.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $136.00. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $100.93 and a 1-year high of $154.86.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

