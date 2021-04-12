HMS Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND)

HMS Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 13,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,327,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Floor & Decor in the 4th quarter worth approximately $258,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Floor & Decor during the 4th quarter valued at $829,000. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG purchased a new stake in shares of Floor & Decor during the 4th quarter valued at $1,617,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Floor & Decor during the 4th quarter valued at $76,925,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of Floor & Decor by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 128,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,965,000 after buying an additional 13,063 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Floor & Decor alerts:

In other news, EVP Brian K. Robbins sold 2,585 shares of Floor & Decor stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.44, for a total transaction of $251,882.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 30,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,970,653.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director George Vincent West sold 100,000 shares of Floor & Decor stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $10,000,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 256,816 shares of company stock worth $25,404,205 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Floor & Decor stock traded up $2.99 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $111.68. The stock had a trading volume of 24,146 shares, compared to its average volume of 733,570. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $96.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $90.20. The stock has a market cap of $11.66 billion, a PE ratio of 66.27, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 0.61. Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.79 and a 52 week high of $114.00.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $723.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $694.71 million. Floor & Decor had a net margin of 7.77% and a return on equity of 16.23%. Research analysts predict that Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on FND. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Floor & Decor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Floor & Decor in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $107.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Floor & Decor from $111.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Floor & Decor from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Floor & Decor from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $124.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $93.59.

Floor & Decor Company Profile

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of hard surface flooring and related accessories. The company's stores offer tile, wood, laminate, vinyl, and natural stone flooring products, as well as decorative and installation accessories. It serves professional installers, commercial businesses, and do it yourself customers.

See Also: 12b-1 Fees

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND).

Receive News & Ratings for Floor & Decor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Floor & Decor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.