HMS Capital Management LLC Purchases Shares of 14,856 iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ)

HMS Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 14,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,515,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Founders Financial Alliance LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. raised its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 308 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period.

Get iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF alerts:

Shares of IJJ traded up $0.40 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $104.51. The stock had a trading volume of 10,037 shares, compared to its average volume of 577,764. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $100.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $87.58. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $54.73 and a twelve month high of $106.03.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

See Also: Why do companies engage in swaps?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.