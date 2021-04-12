HMS Capital Management LLC Reduces Holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

HMS Capital Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 13.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,551 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 393 shares during the period. HMS Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $1,183,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Miramar Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Broadcom by 49.2% during the 4th quarter. Miramar Capital LLC now owns 18,476 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $8,734,000 after buying an additional 6,089 shares during the last quarter. S. R. Schill & Associates lifted its holdings in Broadcom by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. S. R. Schill & Associates now owns 7,738 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,388,000 after purchasing an additional 517 shares in the last quarter. Blue Chip Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in Broadcom by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Blue Chip Partners Inc. now owns 34,631 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $15,163,000 after purchasing an additional 1,920 shares in the last quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Broadcom by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 5,394 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,362,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems purchased a new stake in Broadcom during the 4th quarter worth about $10,516,000. 80.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 530 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $484.42, for a total transaction of $256,742.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Thomas H. Krause sold 16,827 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $478.61, for a total value of $8,053,570.47. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 28,527 shares of company stock worth $13,498,387. 3.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Broadcom stock traded down $1.22 during trading on Monday, hitting $483.87. 53,632 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,169,275. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $468.94 and its 200-day moving average is $425.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. Broadcom Inc. has a 52 week low of $246.80 and a 52 week high of $495.14. The stock has a market cap of $197.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.98, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.05.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $6.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.56 by $0.05. Broadcom had a return on equity of 35.23% and a net margin of 12.39%. The business had revenue of $6.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.61 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $5.25 EPS. Broadcom’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 23.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 22nd were given a dividend of $3.60 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 19th. This represents a $14.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.98%. Broadcom’s payout ratio is 78.05%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Broadcom from $521.00 to $538.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Broadcom from $470.00 to $500.00 in a report on Monday, March 8th. Loop Capital increased their price objective on Broadcom from $460.00 to $540.00 in a report on Monday, March 8th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Broadcom from $450.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on Broadcom from $470.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Broadcom currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $469.15.

About Broadcom

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies semiconductor infrastructure software solutions. It offers semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company's infrastructure software solutions enable customers to plan, develop, automate, manage, and secure applications across mainframe, distributed, mobile, and cloud platforms.

