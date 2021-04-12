HMS Capital Management LLC Sells 12,919 Shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV)

HMS Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV) by 51.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,393 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,919 shares during the period. HMS Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,370,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. RWM Asset Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 85.6% during the fourth quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 631 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 241.0% during the fourth quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 682 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares during the period. Finally, Phoenix Wealth Advisors bought a new position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $76,000.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $110.52. 6,245 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,049,848. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $110.14 and a 52 week high of $110.94. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $110.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $110.55.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

