Höegh LNG Partners LP (NYSE:HMLP) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Höegh LNG Partners LP (NYSE:HMLP) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the six research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $14.00.

Several research analysts recently commented on HMLP shares. Danske raised shares of Höegh LNG Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Bank of America lowered shares of Höegh LNG Partners from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $16.00 in a report on Friday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Höegh LNG Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating on shares of Höegh LNG Partners in a report on Friday.

Shares of NYSE HMLP opened at $15.10 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. Höegh LNG Partners has a 52 week low of $5.94 and a 52 week high of $17.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $15.45 and its 200 day moving average is $14.04. The company has a market cap of $502.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.87, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.93.

Höegh LNG Partners (NYSE:HMLP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The shipping company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.05. Höegh LNG Partners had a net margin of 43.54% and a return on equity of 20.74%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Höegh LNG Partners will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 29th were issued a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 28th. This is a positive change from Höegh LNG Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.66%. Höegh LNG Partners’s dividend payout ratio is 84.21%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Höegh LNG Partners in the 3rd quarter worth about $167,000. Boston Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Höegh LNG Partners in the 4th quarter worth about $362,000. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Höegh LNG Partners by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 40,989 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $435,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp grew its position in shares of Höegh LNG Partners by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 35,022 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $501,000 after buying an additional 3,992 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Höegh LNG Partners by 48.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 301,248 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $4,307,000 after buying an additional 97,781 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.31% of the company’s stock.

About Höegh LNG Partners

HÃ¶egh LNG Partners LP focuses on owning, operating, and acquiring floating storage and regasification units (FSRUs), liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers, and other LNG infrastructure assets under long-term charters. The company also offers ship management services. As of March 31, 2019, it had a fleet of five FSRUs.

