Hohimer Wealth Management LLC Acquires 1,102 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Hohimer Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 15.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,439 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,102 shares during the quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $1,744,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VTI. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth $310,739,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 606.5% during the 3rd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 1,571,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,711,000 after buying an additional 1,349,402 shares in the last quarter. Betterment LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 24,030,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,677,344,000 after buying an additional 960,505 shares in the last quarter. Foster Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth $165,025,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 6,685.3% during the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 680,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,399,000 after buying an additional 670,199 shares in the last quarter.

VTI stock traded up $0.16 during trading on Monday, reaching $214.30. 163,444 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,413,739. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12 month low of $135.63 and a 12 month high of $214.25. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $205.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $192.01.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

