Hohimer Wealth Management LLC Acquires 1,389 Shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Hohimer Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 5.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 28,502 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,389 shares during the period. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $2,571,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hexavest Inc. acquired a new position in Emerson Electric during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Emerson Electric during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Emerson Electric by 169.7% during the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 445 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Emerson Electric during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in Emerson Electric by 127.8% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 549 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.59% of the company’s stock.

EMR stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $91.96. 78,337 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,896,475. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $89.38 and its 200-day moving average is $79.81. The company has a market cap of $55.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.38, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.19. Emerson Electric Co. has a 12 month low of $46.34 and a 12 month high of $93.38.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $4.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.97 billion. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 25.98% and a net margin of 11.71%. The company’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.67 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Emerson Electric Co. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th were issued a dividend of $0.505 per share. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is currently 58.38%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Emerson Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $89.00 to $97.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. UBS Group raised Emerson Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $69.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Gordon Haskett raised Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Emerson Electric from $71.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Emerson Electric from $94.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Emerson Electric presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $87.21.

About Emerson Electric

Emerson Electric Co designs and manufactures technology and engineering products for industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. It operates through Automation Solutions and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments. The Automation Solutions segment offers measurement and analytical instrumentation, industrial valves and equipment, and process control software and systems.

