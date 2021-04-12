Hohimer Wealth Management LLC Acquires 459 Shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Hohimer Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) by 1.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,928 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 459 shares during the quarter. Ameriprise Financial makes up about 1.5% of Hohimer Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $6,027,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in AMP. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the fourth quarter worth $262,604,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 34.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,757,131 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $341,463,000 after acquiring an additional 453,520 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 123.7% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 632,140 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $122,844,000 after purchasing an additional 349,559 shares during the period. Conning Inc. grew its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 10,301.8% during the fourth quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 207,307 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,286,000 after purchasing an additional 205,314 shares during the period. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp increased its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 436.7% in the fourth quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 226,714 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,057,000 after purchasing an additional 184,472 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.05% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $245.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Citigroup boosted their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $245.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $220.00 to $212.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ameriprise Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $244.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $215.09.

Shares of NYSE:AMP traded up $3.71 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $244.50. The company had a trading volume of 11,201 shares, compared to its average volume of 739,093. The stock has a market cap of $28.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.25 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 52-week low of $100.11 and a 52-week high of $241.18. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $227.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $196.55.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $4.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.44 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $3.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.13 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 33.79% and a net margin of 15.16%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.20 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 14.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th were issued a $1.04 dividend. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.84%.

In other news, insider Joseph Edward Sweeney sold 9,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.22, for a total value of $2,044,590.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,599,984.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Karen Wilson Thissen sold 1,307 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.94, for a total transaction of $267,856.58. Insiders sold a total of 87,932 shares of company stock valued at $18,164,517 over the last quarter. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

