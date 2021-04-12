Hohimer Wealth Management LLC Acquires 6,948 Shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

Hohimer Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) by 15.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 52,513 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,948 shares during the quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Newmont were worth $3,165,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NEM. E&G Advisors LP increased its stake in Newmont by 5.1% in the first quarter. E&G Advisors LP now owns 10,340 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $623,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. increased its stake in Newmont by 7.2% in the first quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. now owns 20,950 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,263,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Stolper Co increased its stake in Newmont by 1.3% in the first quarter. Stolper Co now owns 21,993 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,326,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC bought a new position in Newmont in the first quarter valued at approximately $568,000. Finally, BTR Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Newmont by 102.4% in the first quarter. BTR Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,640 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $702,000 after acquiring an additional 5,890 shares during the last quarter. 79.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Newmont alerts:

NEM traded down $0.86 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $60.65. The company had a trading volume of 242,105 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,121,248. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a current ratio of 2.83. The stock has a market cap of $48.54 billion, a PE ratio of 19.34 and a beta of 0.14. Newmont Co. has a 12-month low of $52.33 and a 12-month high of $72.22. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $59.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.83.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The basic materials company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.11. Newmont had a net margin of 23.19% and a return on equity of 7.37%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.50 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Newmont Co. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 4th were paid a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.63%. This is a boost from Newmont’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 3rd. Newmont’s payout ratio is presently 166.67%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Newmont in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. TD Securities cut their price target on shares of Newmont from $78.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 26th. Fundamental Research lowered their target price on shares of Newmont from $74.35 to $69.96 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 19th. National Bank Financial reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Newmont in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Newmont from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.92.

In related news, EVP E Randall Engel sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.64, for a total transaction of $313,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 264,397 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,561,828.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Jennifer Cmil sold 6,348 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.00, for a total transaction of $387,228.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,814 shares in the company, valued at $1,086,654. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 27,522 shares of company stock worth $1,672,787. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Newmont Profile

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2020, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 94.2 million ounces and land position of 58,900 square kilometers.

Recommended Story: Asset Allocation

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM).

Receive News & Ratings for Newmont Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newmont and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.