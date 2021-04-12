Hohimer Wealth Management LLC Acquires 7,989 Shares of Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS)

Hohimer Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) by 99.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,029 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,989 shares during the period. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Leidos were worth $1,543,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LDOS. Vectors Research Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Leidos in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Leidos in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Leidos in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Leidos in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in Leidos in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. 74.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Leidos alerts:

Shares of Leidos stock traded down $0.06 during trading on Monday, reaching $100.60. 11,383 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 933,296. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $95.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $98.34. Leidos Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $79.15 and a 1-year high of $113.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.29 billion, a PE ratio of 23.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.05.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The aerospace company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.02. Leidos had a net margin of 5.10% and a return on equity of 23.45%. The firm had revenue of $3.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.51 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Leidos Holdings, Inc. will post 5.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. Leidos’s payout ratio is 26.31%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on LDOS. Argus dropped their target price on shares of Leidos from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Leidos from $137.00 to $118.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Leidos from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $111.00 to $116.00 in a report on Monday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Leidos from $113.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Leidos from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Leidos currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $115.08.

Leidos Profile

Leidos Holdings, Inc provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

Further Reading: Market Capitalization

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LDOS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS).

Receive News & Ratings for Leidos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leidos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.