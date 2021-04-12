Hohimer Wealth Management LLC Acquires Shares of 61,120 The Aaron’s Company, Inc. (NYSE:AAN)

Hohimer Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in The Aaron’s Company, Inc. (NYSE:AAN) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 61,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,570,000. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC owned 0.18% of The Aaron’s at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Copeland Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in The Aaron’s in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,708,000. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP grew its holdings in The Aaron’s by 26.1% in the fourth quarter. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP now owns 789,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,972,000 after purchasing an additional 163,618 shares during the period. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ acquired a new stake in The Aaron’s in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $11,387,000. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in The Aaron’s by 273.8% in the fourth quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 537,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,190,000 after purchasing an additional 393,692 shares during the period. Finally, Royce & Associates LP boosted its stake in shares of The Aaron’s by 241.7% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 484,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,186,000 after acquiring an additional 342,719 shares during the last quarter.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on AAN shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered The Aaron’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on The Aaron’s in a research note on Monday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of The Aaron’s in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.00.

NYSE:AAN remained flat at $$24.65 on Monday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,497 shares, compared to its average volume of 396,045. The Aaron’s Company, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.20 and a 12 month high of $27.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $843.15 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.45. The company has a 50-day moving average of $24.32 and a 200 day moving average of $34.24.

The Aaron’s (NYSE:AAN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $430.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $424.50 million. Research analysts expect that The Aaron’s Company, Inc. will post 3.02 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a Not Available dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 18th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 17th. The Aaron’s’s payout ratio is 20.20%.

The Aaron’s Company Profile

The Aarons Company Inc provides lease-to-own and purchase solutions. The company engages in direct-to-consumer sales and lease ownership of furniture, home appliances, electronics, and accessories through its approximately 1,300 Company-operated and franchised stores in the United States and Canada, as well as its e-commerce platform.

