Hohimer Wealth Management LLC Acquires Shares of 73,591 Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:REZI)

Hohimer Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:REZI) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 73,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,079,000. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Resideo Technologies as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in REZI. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Resideo Technologies by 18.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,110,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $470,071,000 after purchasing an additional 3,433,435 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Resideo Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,966,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Resideo Technologies by 2,488.0% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,674,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,609,000 after purchasing an additional 1,610,219 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC bought a new stake in Resideo Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,855,000. Finally, SummerHaven Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Resideo Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $756,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on REZI. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Resideo Technologies in a research note on Monday, December 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Resideo Technologies in a research note on Monday, December 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Bank of America lowered shares of Resideo Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Roth Capital reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Resideo Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, William Blair started coverage on shares of Resideo Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.00.

NYSE:REZI traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $28.08. 14,439 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,059,952. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Resideo Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.98 and a 1 year high of $31.67. The company has a market cap of $4.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -107.46 and a beta of 2.62. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $28.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.01.

Resideo Technologies (NYSE:REZI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.35). Resideo Technologies had a negative net margin of 0.64% and a positive return on equity of 11.12%. Equities analysts forecast that Resideo Technologies, Inc. will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Robert B. Aarnes sold 4,267 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.48, for a total value of $117,257.16. Also, EVP Jeannine J. Lane sold 8,162 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.51, for a total transaction of $240,860.62. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,794 shares in the company, valued at approximately $702,160.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Resideo Technologies Company Profile

Resideo Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells comfort, residential thermal, and security solutions to the commercial and residential end markets in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products & Solutions, and ADI Global Distribution.

