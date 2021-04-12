Hohimer Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

Hohimer Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) by 7.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,625 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,352 shares during the quarter. Laboratory Co. of America accounts for approximately 1.2% of Hohimer Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Laboratory Co. of America were worth $4,750,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of LH. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Laboratory Co. of America in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America by 44.6% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 146 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Laboratory Co. of America in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Burt Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Laboratory Co. of America in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. 89.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Laboratory Co. of America news, EVP Mark S. Schroeder sold 667 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.88, for a total value of $168,003.96. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,260,911.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Peter J. Wilkinson sold 2,317 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.51, for a total value of $559,578.67. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $171,472.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

LH has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho boosted their price target on Laboratory Co. of America from $242.00 to $267.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Argus upgraded Laboratory Co. of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $245.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Laboratory Co. of America from $261.00 to $279.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Wolfe Research lowered Laboratory Co. of America from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Laboratory Co. of America from $257.00 to $278.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $237.87.

Shares of LH stock traded up $1.84 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $256.59. 11,013 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 732,528. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market cap of $25.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $244.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $216.69. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a fifty-two week low of $136.38 and a fifty-two week high of $259.29.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The medical research company reported $10.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $8.11 by $2.45. The business had revenue of $4.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.98 billion. Laboratory Co. of America had a return on equity of 21.05% and a net margin of 6.79%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 20.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as an independent clinical laboratory company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Labcorp Diagnostics (Dx) and Labcorp Drug Development (DD). It offers various tests, such as blood chemistry analyses, urinalyses, blood cell counts, thyroid tests, Pap tests, hemoglobin A1C and vitamin D products, prostate-specific antigens, tests for sexually transmitted diseases, hepatitis C tests, microbiology cultures and procedures, and alcohol and other substance-abuse tests.

