Hohimer Wealth Management LLC Buys 3,552 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Hohimer Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 19.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,287 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,552 shares during the period. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $2,962,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Key Financial Inc bought a new position in NIKE in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Tsfg LLC raised its position in NIKE by 583.3% in the fourth quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 205 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new position in NIKE in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in NIKE in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in NIKE in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 64.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NKE stock traded up $0.52 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $135.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 256,995 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,202,690. The company has a 50 day moving average of $136.59 and a 200 day moving average of $135.23. The stock has a market cap of $214.36 billion, a PE ratio of 77.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. NIKE, Inc. has a 12-month low of $83.71 and a 12-month high of $147.95.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The footwear maker reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.15. NIKE had a net margin of 7.39% and a return on equity of 34.89%. The firm had revenue of $10.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.78 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st were paid a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.46%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of NIKE from $170.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. BTIG Research raised their price objective on shares of NIKE from $152.00 to $162.00 in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NIKE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $146.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on shares of NIKE from $137.00 to $157.00 in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, UBS Group set a $183.00 price objective on shares of NIKE and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and thirty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. NIKE presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $159.89.

In related news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 114,094 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.67, for a total value of $14,908,662.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,537,729 shares in the company, valued at approximately $200,935,048.43. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

