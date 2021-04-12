Hohimer Wealth Management LLC Buys 3,868 Shares of GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY)

Hohimer Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY) by 12.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 34,651 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 3,868 shares during the quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in GoDaddy were worth $2,690,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of GoDaddy by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,149,934 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $924,888,000 after purchasing an additional 1,067,110 shares during the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. grew its stake in shares of GoDaddy by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 10,592,681 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $878,663,000 after purchasing an additional 711,462 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of GoDaddy by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,541,286 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $210,800,000 after purchasing an additional 16,686 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of GoDaddy in the fourth quarter worth $135,675,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of GoDaddy by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,392,940 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $115,544,000 after purchasing an additional 47,854 shares during the last quarter. 97.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other GoDaddy news, CFO Raymond E. Winborne, Jr. sold 58,297 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.53, for a total value of $4,927,845.41. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 187,643 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,861,462.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Nima Kelly sold 3,446 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.50, for a total transaction of $318,755.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 60,746 shares in the company, valued at $5,619,005. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 97,728 shares of company stock valued at $8,196,226 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GoDaddy stock traded up $0.65 on Monday, reaching $86.14. 11,397 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,494,034. GoDaddy Inc. has a 52 week low of $60.47 and a 52 week high of $93.75. The company has a 50 day moving average of $78.06 and a 200 day moving average of $79.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.65 billion, a PE ratio of -27.76, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.96.

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The technology company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.08. GoDaddy had a negative net margin of 15.67% and a positive return on equity of 94.14%. The firm had revenue of $873.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $865.17 million. Equities research analysts predict that GoDaddy Inc. will post 1.27 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of GoDaddy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $87.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of GoDaddy from $90.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of GoDaddy from $92.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of GoDaddy in a report on Monday, April 5th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $87.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of GoDaddy from $96.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.76.

GoDaddy Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based technology products in the United States and internationally. The company provides domain name registration product that enables to engage customers at the initial stage of establishing a digital identity. It also offers shared Website hosting products that provide various applications and products such as web analytics, SSL certificates, and WordPress; Website hosting on virtual private servers and virtual dedicated servers products, which allows customers to select the server configuration suited for their applications, requirements, and growth; managed hosting products to set up, monitor, maintain, secure, and patch software and servers for customers; and security products, a suite of tools designed to help secure customers' online presence.

