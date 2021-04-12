Hohimer Wealth Management LLC Buys 485 Shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Hohimer Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 20.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,843 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the period. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $2,144,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Birch Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. 79.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get BlackRock alerts:

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BLK. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on BlackRock from $709.00 to $715.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Barclays raised their price target on BlackRock from $800.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on BlackRock from $437.00 to $847.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on BlackRock from $890.00 to $924.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BlackRock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $733.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $740.91.

In related news, Director Mark Mccombe sold 1,476 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $726.09, for a total value of $1,071,708.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Laurence Fink sold 2,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $730.97, for a total transaction of $2,046,716.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 40,418 shares of company stock valued at $29,492,515 over the last ninety days. 1.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of BLK stock traded down $2.35 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $806.00. 8,762 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 691,648. The stock has a market cap of $123.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.16. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $728.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $690.98. BlackRock, Inc. has a 52-week low of $440.00 and a 52-week high of $810.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 13th. The asset manager reported $10.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $9.14 by $1.04. The business had revenue of $4.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.28 billion. BlackRock had a net margin of 30.43% and a return on equity of 15.74%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $8.34 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that BlackRock, Inc. will post 36.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th were given a $4.13 dividend. This is a positive change from BlackRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.63. This represents a $16.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 4th. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.85%.

BlackRock Company Profile

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

Featured Article: What is the S&P/TSX Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.