Hohimer Wealth Management LLC Buys 9,087 Shares of Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN)

Hohimer Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) by 19.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 54,667 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,087 shares during the period. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Ciena were worth $2,991,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Spring Creek Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ciena by 364.0% during the fourth quarter. Spring Creek Capital LLC now owns 4,652,391 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $245,879,000 after acquiring an additional 3,649,669 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Ciena during the 4th quarter valued at about $135,287,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in Ciena by 851.2% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,802,104 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $148,091,000 after purchasing an additional 2,507,510 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Ciena by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,792,049 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $781,761,000 after purchasing an additional 1,206,685 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its position in Ciena by 605.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,249,825 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $46,669,000 after purchasing an additional 1,072,632 shares during the last quarter. 83.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently commented on CIEN shares. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Ciena from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Bank of America raised shares of Ciena from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $49.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Ciena from $55.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on shares of Ciena from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Ciena from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.08.

In other news, SVP Jason Phipps sold 2,012 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.70, for a total transaction of $112,068.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, SVP Rick Hamilton sold 9,678 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.28, for a total transaction of $534,999.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 39,065 shares of company stock valued at $2,104,621. 0.95% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Ciena stock traded down $0.05 on Monday, hitting $56.41. 8,820 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,373,994. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a current ratio of 3.43. Ciena Co. has a 52 week low of $38.03 and a 52 week high of $61.51. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.02.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.07. Ciena had a net margin of 10.23% and a return on equity of 17.41%. The firm had revenue of $757.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $750.24 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.52 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Ciena Co. will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Ciena Corporation provides network hardware, software, and services that support the transport, routing, switching, aggregation, service delivery, and management of video, data, and voice traffic on communications networks worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers hardware networking products and solutions that optimized for the convergence of coherent optical transport, optical transport network switching, and packet switching.

