Hohimer Wealth Management LLC Cuts Holdings in ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC)

Hohimer Wealth Management LLC cut its position in shares of ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC) by 2.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 104,666 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,095 shares during the quarter. ViacomCBS makes up about 1.2% of Hohimer Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in ViacomCBS were worth $4,720,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VIAC. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in ViacomCBS by 529.7% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 976 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 821 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in ViacomCBS in the third quarter worth about $2,509,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in ViacomCBS by 17.3% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after acquiring an additional 1,301 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of ViacomCBS by 1.7% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 1,031,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,899,000 after purchasing an additional 17,649 shares during the period. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of ViacomCBS by 17.1% in the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,000 after purchasing an additional 1,745 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.47% of the company’s stock.

VIAC has been the topic of several research reports. Wolfe Research raised shares of ViacomCBS from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $80.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Loop Capital raised shares of ViacomCBS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of ViacomCBS from $55.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. TheStreet raised shares of ViacomCBS from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of ViacomCBS in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. ViacomCBS currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.46.

In other news, EVP Richard M. Jones sold 40,285 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.62, for a total transaction of $3,247,776.70. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,217 shares in the company, valued at $2,274,854.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Linda M. Griego sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.51, for a total value of $387,060.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 39,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,530,727.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VIAC traded down $1.11 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $40.77. 1,020,701 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 34,325,945. The firm has a market cap of $25.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.04, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.79. ViacomCBS Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.39 and a 12-month high of $101.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $69.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.10.

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $6.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.95 billion. ViacomCBS had a return on equity of 18.58% and a net margin of 5.22%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.97 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that ViacomCBS Inc. will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th were issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.35%. ViacomCBS’s payout ratio is currently 19.16%.

About ViacomCBS

ViacomCBS, Inc operates as a mass media company, which creates and distributes content across a variety of platforms to audiences around the world. It operates its business through following segments: Entertainment, Cable Networks, Publishing, and Local Media. The Entertainment segment is composed of the CBS Television Network, CBS Television Studios, CBS Studios International, CBS Television Distribution, CBS Interactive, and CBS Films as well as the Company’s digital streaming services, CBS All Access and CBSN.

