Hohimer Wealth Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Hohimer Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 1.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 55,834 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,013 shares during the period. Applied Materials makes up about 1.8% of Hohimer Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $7,459,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AMAT. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Applied Materials by 65.6% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,966,445 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,377,905,000 after acquiring an additional 6,325,128 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Applied Materials in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,096,543,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in Applied Materials by 44.6% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 6,003,934 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $518,140,000 after buying an additional 1,853,260 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Applied Materials by 20.6% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,304,134 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $457,746,000 after buying an additional 906,803 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Applied Materials by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,203,546 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $362,767,000 after acquiring an additional 95,824 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.80% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Prabu G. Raja sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.95, for a total transaction of $7,047,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Gary E. Dickerson sold 105,184 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $14,725,760.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 170,184 shares of company stock valued at $23,752,510. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AMAT traded down $3.55 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $135.36. 456,003 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,492,702. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 52-week low of $46.22 and a 52-week high of $146.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 3.00 and a quick ratio of 2.12. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $121.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $92.11. The firm has a market cap of $124.21 billion, a PE ratio of 35.44, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.48.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.11. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 40.65% and a net margin of 21.04%. The firm had revenue of $5.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.98 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 4.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. This is an increase from Applied Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 26th. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.10%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on AMAT. B. Riley increased their price objective on Applied Materials from $150.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $140.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $140.36.

Applied Materials Company Profile

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

