Hohimer Wealth Management LLC Grows Position in Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL)

Hohimer Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL) by 9.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,476 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 754 shares during the quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Burlington Stores were worth $2,533,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Burlington Stores by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,627,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,256,413,000 after purchasing an additional 235,333 shares during the last quarter. Aequim Alternative Investments LP acquired a new stake in Burlington Stores in the fourth quarter valued at $627,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in Burlington Stores by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,331,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,125,000 after purchasing an additional 105,555 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its holdings in Burlington Stores by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,213,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,344,000 after purchasing an additional 31,664 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in Burlington Stores by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 752,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,706,000 after purchasing an additional 4,931 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE BURL traded down $3.85 during trading on Monday, reaching $320.85. The stock had a trading volume of 10,488 shares, compared to its average volume of 592,185. Burlington Stores, Inc. has a one year low of $155.03 and a one year high of $324.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.57, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.51. The stock has a market cap of $21.35 billion, a PE ratio of -124.88 and a beta of 0.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $289.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $246.84.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported $2.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.32. Burlington Stores had a negative return on equity of 33.07% and a negative net margin of 2.92%. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.25 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Burlington Stores, Inc. will post -2.84 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CMO Jennifer Vecchio sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.57, for a total transaction of $6,111,400.00. 1.48% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Burlington Stores from $279.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Burlington Stores from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $276.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Burlington Stores from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Burlington Stores in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Burlington Stores from $290.00 to $317.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $280.39.

About Burlington Stores

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded apparel products in the United States. The company offers fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, accessories, footwear, menswear, youth apparel, coats, toys, and gifts, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

