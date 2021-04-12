Hohimer Wealth Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Hohimer Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) by 10.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,993 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,679 shares during the period. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $3,786,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $21,733,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Raytheon Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 52.5% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in Raytheon Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:RTX traded up $0.29 during trading on Monday, hitting $78.58. 138,428 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,283,290. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $76.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $69.14. The company has a market cap of $119.40 billion, a PE ratio of -67.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 12-month low of $51.13 and a 12-month high of $80.06.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $16.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.07 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a positive return on equity of 8.35% and a negative net margin of 3.77%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.16 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th were given a dividend of $0.475 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.42%. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.00%.

RTX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Raytheon Technologies in a report on Friday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $97.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Raytheon Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, January 29th. DZ Bank upgraded Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Susquehanna raised their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.44.

Raytheon Technologies Profile

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

