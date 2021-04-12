Hohimer Wealth Management LLC Grows Stock Position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Hohimer Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 15.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 25,518 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,362 shares during the period. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $3,610,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PEP. CFO4Life Group LLC boosted its position in PepsiCo by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 17,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,665,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. MEMBERS Trust Co boosted its position in PepsiCo by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. MEMBERS Trust Co now owns 7,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,076,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Ballew Advisors Inc boosted its position in PepsiCo by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Ballew Advisors Inc now owns 1,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC boosted its position in PepsiCo by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 16,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,315,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in PepsiCo by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $571,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.94% of the company’s stock.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on PEP shares. Zacks Investment Research raised PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, February 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on PepsiCo from $143.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on PepsiCo in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $136.00 price objective for the company. Barclays upgraded PepsiCo from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $151.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. PepsiCo presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $147.40.

Shares of PepsiCo stock traded up $0.19 on Monday, reaching $142.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 160,831 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,653,815. The company has a market capitalization of $197.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.23, a PEG ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.57. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52-week low of $126.53 and a 52-week high of $148.77. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $135.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $139.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $22.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 56.28% and a net margin of 10.27%. Sell-side analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th were paid a dividend of $1.0225 per share. This represents a $4.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 4th. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 73.96%.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

Recommended Story: What is the Current Ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP).

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.