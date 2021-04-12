Hohimer Wealth Management LLC Has $1.80 Million Stock Position in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO)

Hohimer Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO) by 22.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,236 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,130 shares during the period. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Apollo Global Management were worth $1,797,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. M&T Bank Corp lifted its position in Apollo Global Management by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 7,830 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $383,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the period. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Apollo Global Management by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,403 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $363,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the period. First National Bank Sioux Falls lifted its position in Apollo Global Management by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. First National Bank Sioux Falls now owns 8,288 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $406,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its position in Apollo Global Management by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 18,172 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $890,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the period. Finally, Rothschild Investment Corp IL increased its stake in shares of Apollo Global Management by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 10,585 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $518,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.95% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Martin Kelly sold 2,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.01, for a total value of $140,028.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Tiger Global Management Llc purchased 1,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $47.22 per share, for a total transaction of $47,220,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 1,313,928 shares of company stock worth $67,269,864 in the last 90 days. 9.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

APO stock traded up $0.35 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $47.38. 32,402 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,134,325. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -55.99, a P/E/G ratio of 5.26 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.58. Apollo Global Management, Inc. has a 12 month low of $33.66 and a 12 month high of $55.38.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $519.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $480.07 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.59 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Apollo Global Management, Inc. will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Friday, February 19th were given a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.07%. This is a boost from Apollo Global Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. Apollo Global Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 88.56%.

APO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Apollo Global Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Apollo Global Management from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Apollo Global Management from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $51.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Citigroup raised Apollo Global Management from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $53.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Apollo Global Management from $52.00 to $49.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.00.

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to endowment and sovereign wealth funds, as well as other institutional and individual investors. It manages client focused portfolios. The firm launches and manages hedge funds for its clients.

