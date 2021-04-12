Hohimer Wealth Management LLC Has $2.10 Million Stock Holdings in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Hohimer Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM) by 12.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,888 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,233 shares during the period. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $2,098,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MMM. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of 3M during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,176,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in 3M by 0.6% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 628,516 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $100,654,000 after acquiring an additional 3,787 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its stake in 3M by 240.2% during the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 41,793 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $6,694,000 after acquiring an additional 29,507 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group bought a new position in 3M during the third quarter valued at about $758,000. Finally, Westover Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in 3M by 12.3% during the third quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,628 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $261,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the period. 64.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get 3M alerts:

NYSE:MMM traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $197.87. 48,217 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,760,705. The company’s 50 day moving average is $185.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $174.30. 3M has a twelve month low of $131.12 and a twelve month high of $198.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The company has a market capitalization of $114.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.92.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.23. 3M had a return on equity of 44.77% and a net margin of 15.65%. The firm had revenue of $8.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.15 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that 3M will post 8.56 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th were paid a $1.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.99%. This is an increase from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.47. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is 65.05%.

In other news, EVP Michael G. Vale sold 30,875 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.53, for a total value of $5,419,488.75. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 79,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,894,077.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on MMM shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on 3M from $197.00 to $202.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Argus upgraded 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $196.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of 3M in a research note on Sunday, January 24th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on 3M from $163.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $184.73.

3M Profile

3M Company develops, manufactures, and markets various products worldwide. It operates through four business segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers personal safety products, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules to industrial, electrical, and safety markets.

Featured Article: Float

Receive News & Ratings for 3M Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3M and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.