Hohimer Wealth Management LLC Has $2.21 Million Stock Holdings in Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC)

Hohimer Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC) by 14.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 26,486 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,310 shares during the quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Science Applications International were worth $2,214,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SAIC. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Science Applications International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. FIL Ltd boosted its position in Science Applications International by 60.4% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 457 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Science Applications International by 40.6% during the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,406 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. boosted its position in Science Applications International by 100.2% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,313 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 657 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wilsey Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Science Applications International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $204,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.97% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Prabu Natarajan bought 3,000 shares of Science Applications International stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $84.31 per share, with a total value of $252,930.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 12,851 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,083,467.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.86% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

SAIC stock traded up $0.87 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $86.06. 3,599 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 469,404. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.20 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $89.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $90.04. Science Applications International Co. has a 12 month low of $68.76 and a 12 month high of $103.95.

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 24th. The information technology services provider reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.79 billion. Science Applications International had a return on equity of 25.09% and a net margin of 2.99%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.58 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Science Applications International Co. will post 6.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 16th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 15th. Science Applications International’s payout ratio is 26.15%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on SAIC shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reduced their price target on Science Applications International from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Science Applications International from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Science Applications International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $96.00 to $89.00 in a report on Monday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Science Applications International from $110.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Science Applications International from $107.00 to $97.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Science Applications International has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.50.

Science Applications International Corporation provides technical, engineering, and enterprise information technology (IT) services primarily in the United States. The company's offerings include engineering; technology and equipment platform integration; maintenance of ground and maritime systems; logistics; training and simulation; operation and program support services; and end-to-end services, such as design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, sustainment, and security of its customers' IT infrastructure, as well as cloud migration, managed services, infrastructure modernization, and enterprise IT-as-a-service solutions.

