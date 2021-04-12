Hohimer Wealth Management LLC Has $2.73 Million Holdings in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Hohimer Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) by 13.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 34,645 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,049 shares during the period. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Sysco were worth $2,728,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Sysco by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 644,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,780,000 after acquiring an additional 71,881 shares during the last quarter. North American Management Corp raised its holdings in shares of Sysco by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. North American Management Corp now owns 105,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,314,000 after acquiring an additional 2,312 shares during the last quarter. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sysco in the 1st quarter worth about $542,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sysco by 156.2% in the 1st quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 4,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,000 after acquiring an additional 2,841 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank raised its holdings in shares of Sysco by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 18,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,419,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.02% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SYY traded up $0.78 on Monday, hitting $81.64. The stock had a trading volume of 17,910 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,404,524. Sysco Co. has a 52-week low of $44.10 and a 52-week high of $83.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.56, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.73. The company has a market capitalization of $41.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,162.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.38. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $79.86 and a 200-day moving average of $72.83.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $11.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.30 billion. Sysco had a positive return on equity of 39.64% and a negative net margin of 0.04%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.85 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Sysco Co. will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 1st will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 31st. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 89.55%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SYY. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Sysco from $69.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Sysco from $80.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sysco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $77.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Sysco from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Sysco from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $79.00.

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes a range of food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other.

