Hohimer Wealth Management LLC Has $2.87 Million Stake in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Hohimer Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) by 19.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,571 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,025 shares during the quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $2,866,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of STZ. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 18,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,308,000 after buying an additional 833 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP lifted its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 28.9% during the 3rd quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 5,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $995,000 after buying an additional 1,178 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Constellation Brands during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Constellation Brands during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,047,000. Finally, Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Constellation Brands during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $213,000. 71.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Constellation Brands from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $255.00 to $275.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $240.00 to $275.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. MKM Partners lowered their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $219.00 to $216.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Truist cut shares of Constellation Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $240.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $220.00 to $244.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $237.60.

Shares of STZ traded up $0.85 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $225.00. 22,271 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,230,075. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $226.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $210.58. The company has a market cap of $43.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 1 year low of $151.25 and a 1 year high of $242.62.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 7th. The company reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.27. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 21.63% and a return on equity of 16.09%. The firm had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.87 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.18 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 9.66 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 4th will be given a $0.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 3rd. This is a positive change from Constellation Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. Constellation Brands’s payout ratio is 10.20%.

About Constellation Brands

Constellation Brands, Inc engages in the production, marketing and distribution of beer, wine and spirits. It operates through the following segments: Beer, Wine and Spirits, and Corporate Operations and Other and Canopy. The Beer segment includes imported and craft beer brands. The Wine and Spirits segment sells wine brands across all categories-table wine, sparkling wine and dessert wine-and across all price points.

