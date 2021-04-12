Hohimer Wealth Management LLC Has $3.66 Million Stake in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Hohimer Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) by 6.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 154,390 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,771 shares during the quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in The Williams Companies were worth $3,657,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of WMB. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in The Williams Companies in the 4th quarter worth about $182,871,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in The Williams Companies by 770.4% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,285,441 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $85,923,000 after purchasing an additional 3,793,076 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its stake in The Williams Companies by 76,365.4% in the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 3,697,100 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $74,127,000 after purchasing an additional 3,692,265 shares in the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. raised its position in shares of The Williams Companies by 274.2% in the 4th quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 4,061,954 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $81,442,000 after buying an additional 2,976,370 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in shares of The Williams Companies by 82.6% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 5,716,063 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $114,607,000 after buying an additional 2,585,915 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.57% of the company’s stock.

WMB has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of The Williams Companies from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of The Williams Companies from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of The Williams Companies from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of The Williams Companies from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of The Williams Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The Williams Companies has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.00.

In other The Williams Companies news, SVP Walter J. Bennett sold 15,000 shares of The Williams Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total transaction of $360,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 165,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,968,112. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

WMB traded down $0.05 during trading on Monday, hitting $23.55. 105,420 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,916,841. The firm has a market cap of $28.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 214.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 1.72. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $23.60 and its 200 day moving average is $21.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $16.27 and a one year high of $24.69.

The Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The pipeline company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31. The Williams Companies had a net margin of 1.86% and a return on equity of 7.77%. The firm had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.24 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th were paid a $0.41 dividend. This is an increase from The Williams Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 11th. The Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 165.66%.

The Williams Companies Profile

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, and West segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises Transco and Northwest natural gas pipelines; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

