Hohimer Wealth Management LLC Has $3.89 Million Position in iHeartMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:IHRT)

Hohimer Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iHeartMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:IHRT) by 20.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 214,172 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,846 shares during the quarter. iHeartMedia accounts for about 0.9% of Hohimer Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.15% of iHeartMedia worth $3,887,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in iHeartMedia by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,121,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,458,000 after purchasing an additional 526,841 shares during the period. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC grew its holdings in iHeartMedia by 56.2% during the fourth quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 1,118,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,523,000 after purchasing an additional 402,370 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in iHeartMedia by 13.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,058,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,593,000 after purchasing an additional 124,502 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in iHeartMedia by 15.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 908,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,793,000 after purchasing an additional 121,144 shares during the period. Finally, Epoch Investment Partners Inc. grew its holdings in iHeartMedia by 322.2% during the fourth quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 696,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,045,000 after purchasing an additional 531,748 shares during the period.

Get iHeartMedia alerts:

Shares of IHRT stock traded down $0.49 on Monday, hitting $17.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,461 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,166,065. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $16.51 and its 200-day moving average is $13.81. iHeartMedia, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.61 and a fifty-two week high of $19.10.

iHeartMedia (NASDAQ:IHRT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $935.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $886.48 million. On average, analysts forecast that iHeartMedia, Inc. will post -0.87 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on IHRT. Bank of America cut shares of iHeartMedia from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $12.00 to $10.00 in a report on Friday, December 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of iHeartMedia from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $13.00 to $17.00 in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of iHeartMedia from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Wolfe Research raised shares of iHeartMedia from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of iHeartMedia from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.33.

iHeartMedia Profile

iHeartMedia, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Audio, and Audio and Media Services. The Audio segment offers broadcast radio, digital, mobile, podcasts, social, program syndication, traffic, weather, news and sports data distribution, and on-demand entertainment, as well as live events, including mobile platforms and products; and operates Premiere Networks, a national radio network that produces, distributes, or represents approximately 120 syndicated radio programs and services to approximately 6,200 radio station affiliates.

Featured Article: How to use beta for portfolio diversification

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IHRT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iHeartMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:IHRT).

Receive News & Ratings for iHeartMedia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iHeartMedia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.