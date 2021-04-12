Hohimer Wealth Management LLC Has $4.01 Million Stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Hohimer Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 38.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,244 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,549 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF accounts for about 1.0% of Hohimer Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $4,007,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 89.4% in the 4th quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Catalyst Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VIG traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $151.16. The stock had a trading volume of 121,807 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,522,885. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $144.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $138.74. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a fifty-two week low of $107.08 and a fifty-two week high of $150.90.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

