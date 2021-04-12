Hohimer Wealth Management LLC Increases Stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Hohimer Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 11.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 28,398 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,842 shares during the quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $3,073,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 34,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,749,000 after buying an additional 1,919 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its stake in AbbVie by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 225,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,206,000 after purchasing an additional 29,528 shares during the last quarter. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC lifted its stake in AbbVie by 42.3% during the fourth quarter. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC now owns 17,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,881,000 after purchasing an additional 5,214 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its stake in AbbVie by 27.2% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 42,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,604,000 after purchasing an additional 9,185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in AbbVie by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 263,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,242,000 after purchasing an additional 9,115 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.49% of the company’s stock.

Get AbbVie alerts:

NYSE ABBV traded up $0.88 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $108.42. 115,854 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,389,215. The business’s 50 day moving average is $106.60 and its 200-day moving average is $101.13. AbbVie Inc. has a 12-month low of $78.66 and a 12-month high of $113.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $191.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.38, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.95.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.07. AbbVie had a return on equity of 439.24% and a net margin of 18.16%. The firm had revenue of $13.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.21 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 59.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 15th will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.80%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.17%.

In other news, EVP Timothy J. Richmond sold 19,514 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.59, for a total value of $2,119,025.26. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,514 shares in the company, valued at $2,119,025.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Elaine K. Sorg sold 8,440 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.61, for a total value of $916,668.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 26,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,827,661.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 198,067 shares of company stock valued at $21,511,667 over the last 90 days. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ABBV has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on AbbVie from $120.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Mizuho lifted their price target on AbbVie from $117.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on AbbVie from $140.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on AbbVie in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. They set a $135.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. AbbVie currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $115.65.

About AbbVie

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal BehÃ§et's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenstrÃ¶m's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

Further Reading: Do equity income investments outperform growth and income investments?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABBV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV).

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.