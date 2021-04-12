Hohimer Wealth Management LLC Increases Stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Hohimer Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 11.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 28,846 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,918 shares during the period. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $3,023,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Chevron by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 34,682 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,634,000 after purchasing an additional 2,375 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in Chevron by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 534,315 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $55,991,000 after purchasing an additional 25,253 shares in the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank lifted its holdings in Chevron by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 5,292 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $555,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Regal Wealth Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Chevron by 71.4% in the 1st quarter. Regal Wealth Group Inc. now owns 1,400 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 583 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stack Financial Management Inc lifted its holdings in Chevron by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Stack Financial Management Inc now owns 321,999 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $33,742,000 after purchasing an additional 809 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.27% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 13,000 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $1,235,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 13,686 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,300,170. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 132,000 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.73, for a total transaction of $12,504,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 132,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,504,360. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 159,700 shares of company stock valued at $15,133,067. 0.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:CVX traded down $0.47 during trading on Monday, reaching $102.45. 244,283 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,082,064. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $104.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $88.81. The firm has a market cap of $197.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 1.33. Chevron Co. has a 1-year low of $65.16 and a 1-year high of $112.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.09). Chevron had a negative net margin of 10.86% and a positive return on equity of 1.75%. The business had revenue of $25.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.97 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.49 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 0.03 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 17th were paid a $1.29 dividend. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.04%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 16th. Chevron’s payout ratio is presently 82.30%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on CVX shares. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $117.00 to $113.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Cowen raised their target price on Chevron from $111.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Chevron from $113.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Chevron from $105.00 to $99.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Scotiabank reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on shares of Chevron in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.75.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

