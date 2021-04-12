Hohimer Wealth Management LLC Increases Stake in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Hohimer Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 7.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,446 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 676 shares during the quarter. Lam Research makes up about 1.4% of Hohimer Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $5,623,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Lam Research in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lam Research in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Lam Research in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lam Research in the third quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lam Research during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Institutional investors own 84.03% of the company’s stock.

Lam Research stock traded down $13.02 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $648.98. The stock had a trading volume of 48,975 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,684,265. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $572.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $481.46. Lam Research Co. has a twelve month low of $229.69 and a twelve month high of $669.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a current ratio of 3.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $92.74 billion, a PE ratio of 37.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.33.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The semiconductor company reported $6.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.72 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $3.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.34 billion. Lam Research had a return on equity of 55.82% and a net margin of 23.60%. The company’s revenue was up 33.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.01 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Lam Research Co. will post 22.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th were paid a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 16th. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.60%.

In other news, EVP Patrick J. Lord sold 4,166 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $576.56, for a total value of $2,401,948.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Timothy Archer sold 4,464 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $515.00, for a total transaction of $2,298,960.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on LRCX. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Lam Research from $475.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Lam Research from $495.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Lam Research from $553.00 to $568.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Cowen upped their price target on Lam Research from $575.00 to $585.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Lam Research from $519.00 to $583.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. Lam Research has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $517.71.

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits worldwide. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

