Hohimer Wealth Management LLC Increases Stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Hohimer Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 7.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,056 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 721 shares during the quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $3,375,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Flagship Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Home Depot in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Westchester Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in The Home Depot during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in The Home Depot by 139.6% during the fourth quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 127 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC purchased a new position in The Home Depot during the third quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Johnson Midwest Financial LLC purchased a new position in The Home Depot during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. 68.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on The Home Depot in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $288.00 target price for the company. Loop Capital lifted their target price on The Home Depot from $310.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on The Home Depot from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Guggenheim upgraded The Home Depot from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of The Home Depot in a report on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $288.00 target price for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $299.97.

Shares of NYSE HD traded up $1.12 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $320.35. 122,950 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,616,751. The firm has a market capitalization of $344.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.54, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.39, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.36. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52-week low of $195.37 and a 52-week high of $319.32. The company’s 50-day moving average is $281.90 and its 200-day moving average is $276.39.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The home improvement retailer reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.63 by $0.02. The Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 910.85% and a net margin of 9.94%. The business had revenue of $32.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.28 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 11.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 11th were issued a dividend of $1.65 per share. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.06%. This is a boost from The Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 10th. The Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.39%.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

