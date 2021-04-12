Hohimer Wealth Management LLC Makes New $2.56 Million Investment in UWM Holdings Co. Class (NYSE:UWMC)

Hohimer Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in UWM Holdings Co. Class (NYSE:UWMC) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 322,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,557,000. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.31% of UWM Holdings Co. Class as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on UWMC shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of UWM Holdings Co. Class from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of UWM Holdings Co. Class in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $10.50 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of UWM Holdings Co. Class in a research note on Monday, March 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $10.50 price target on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of UWM Holdings Co. Class in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of UWMC traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $7.60. The stock had a trading volume of 45,001 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,227,354. UWM Holdings Co. Class has a 1 year low of $7.24 and a 1 year high of $14.38. The company’s 50 day moving average is $8.26.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.26%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 9th.

UWM Holdings Co. Class Profile

UWM Holdings Corporation engages in the residential mortgage lending business in the United States. The company originates mortgage loans through wholesale channel. It originates primarily conforming and government loans in 50 states and the District of Columbia. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Pontiac, Michigan.

