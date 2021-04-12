Hohimer Wealth Management LLC Purchases 1,195 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Hohimer Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 28.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,417 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,195 shares during the period. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $2,002,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Key Financial Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. purchased a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC purchased a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Finally, ForthRight Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on LMT. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Lockheed Martin from $351.00 to $334.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Lockheed Martin from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $420.00 to $368.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $480.00 to $445.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $423.00.

Shares of NYSE:LMT traded up $1.18 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $387.41. 17,747 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,929,162. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 1 year low of $319.81 and a 1 year high of $417.62. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $351.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $357.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $108.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The aerospace company reported $6.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.41 by ($0.03). Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.18% and a return on equity of 173.43%. The business had revenue of $17.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.92 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $5.29 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 24.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st were given a dividend of $2.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. This represents a $10.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.68%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.38%.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

