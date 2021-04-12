Hohimer Wealth Management LLC Purchases 1,425 Shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Hohimer Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 9.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,514 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,425 shares during the period. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $3,499,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimension Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of salesforce.com during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. First Personal Financial Services acquired a new position in shares of salesforce.com during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services raised its position in shares of salesforce.com by 1,340.0% during the fourth quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 144 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its position in salesforce.com by 93.4% in the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 147 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flagship Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in salesforce.com in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors own 80.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CRM traded down $2.14 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $229.14. The stock had a trading volume of 158,997 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,256,508. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $217.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $233.01. salesforce.com, inc. has a one year low of $148.00 and a one year high of $284.50. The firm has a market cap of $211.04 billion, a PE ratio of 59.62, a P/E/G ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The CRM provider reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.74. The business had revenue of $5.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.68 billion. salesforce.com had a net margin of 17.53% and a return on equity of 6.63%. As a group, research analysts forecast that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Parker Harris sold 4,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.68, for a total transaction of $927,424.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 69,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,977,897.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $2,200,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 32,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,105,120. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 73,330 shares of company stock valued at $16,256,366. 4.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CRM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Nord/LB cut shares of salesforce.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $250.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Macquarie upped their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $252.00 to $273.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. salesforce.com has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $269.03.

salesforce.com Company Profile

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management worldwide. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

