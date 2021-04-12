Hohimer Wealth Management LLC Purchases 14,564 Shares of Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI)

Hohimer Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI) by 5.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 273,138 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,564 shares during the quarter. Albertsons Companies makes up 1.3% of Hohimer Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Albertsons Companies worth $5,209,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Albertsons Companies during the fourth quarter valued at $56,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Albertsons Companies during the fourth quarter valued at $61,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Albertsons Companies during the fourth quarter valued at $63,000. CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Albertsons Companies during the fourth quarter valued at $94,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co bought a new position in shares of Albertsons Companies during the fourth quarter valued at $162,000. 40.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE ACI traded up $0.31 during trading on Monday, hitting $19.16. The stock had a trading volume of 10,248 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,411,271. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $18.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.06. Albertsons Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.91 and a 12 month high of $20.62.

Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 11th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $15.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.32 billion. Albertsons Companies had a return on equity of 99.45% and a net margin of 1.53%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Albertsons Companies, Inc. will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 26th were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 25th.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on ACI shares. Morgan Stanley cut Albertsons Companies from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Northcoast Research raised their target price on Albertsons Companies from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Albertsons Companies from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Barclays lowered Albertsons Companies from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered Albertsons Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.71.

