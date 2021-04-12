Hohimer Wealth Management LLC Purchases 2,235 Shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Hohimer Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) by 19.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,695 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,235 shares during the period. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $2,776,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LHX. Scout Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 14.6% in the first quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 128,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,986,000 after purchasing an additional 16,373 shares in the last quarter. Somerset Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 2.3% in the first quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 17,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,601,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 24.9% in the first quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Canandaigua National Corp lifted its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 60.5% in the first quarter. Canandaigua National Corp now owns 11,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,379,000 after purchasing an additional 4,424 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services lifted its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 11.7% in the first quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services now owns 33,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,816,000 after purchasing an additional 3,532 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.58% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:LHX traded up $0.95 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $209.07. The stock had a trading volume of 8,939 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,292,798. The stock has a market cap of $42.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.80. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $158.09 and a 12-month high of $210.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.37. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $193.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $185.62.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $3.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.05. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 11.29% and a net margin of 7.18%. The business had revenue of $4.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.89 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.85 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 11.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th were paid a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.95%. This is a boost from L3Harris Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. L3Harris Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 40.48%.

A number of analysts recently commented on LHX shares. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on L3Harris Technologies from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded L3Harris Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $220.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded L3Harris Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $208.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares started coverage on L3Harris Technologies in a research report on Monday, December 14th. They set a “positive” rating and a $230.00 price target for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. L3Harris Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $225.80.

L3Harris Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of defense and commercial technologies across air, land, sea, space and cyber domains. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Mission Systems; Space and Airborne Systems; Communication Systems; and Aviation Systems. The Integrated Mission Systems segment consists of multi-mission ISR and communication systems; integrated electrical and electronic systems for maritime platforms; and advanced electro-optical and infrared solutions.

