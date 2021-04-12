Hohimer Wealth Management LLC Purchases New Position in Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK)

Hohimer Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 42,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,849,000.

Shares of Chesapeake Energy stock traded down $0.10 on Monday, reaching $45.44. 6,121 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 922,367. Chesapeake Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $40.00 and a 1-year high of $50.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.32.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Chesapeake Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Chesapeake Energy in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $54.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Chesapeake Energy in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $58.00 target price for the company. Finally, Seaport Global Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Chesapeake Energy in a report on Monday, April 5th.

Chesapeake Energy Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of properties for the production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGL) from underground reservoirs in the United States. The company holds interests in natural gas resource plays, including the Marcellus in Northern Appalachian Basin in Pennsylvania; Haynesville located in Northwestern Louisiana; Eagle Ford in South Texas; Brazos Valley in Southeast Texas; and Powder River Basin in Wyoming.

