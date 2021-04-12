Hohimer Wealth Management LLC Raises Position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Hohimer Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 23.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 62,267 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 11,888 shares during the period. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $2,409,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in Bank of America in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Clark Financial Advisors bought a new position in Bank of America in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Bank of America by 259.2% in the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,049 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 757 shares during the period. Clean Yield Group boosted its holdings in Bank of America by 90.9% in the 4th quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 1,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Phoenix Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Bank of America in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. 68.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Bank of America alerts:

Shares of BAC stock traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $40.08. The stock had a trading volume of 1,869,215 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,533,945. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $37.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.60. Bank of America Co. has a 52-week low of $20.10 and a 52-week high of $40.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $345.78 billion, a PE ratio of 19.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.04. Bank of America had a net margin of 19.50% and a return on equity of 8.00%. The firm had revenue of $20.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.76 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.74 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Bank of America Co. will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Bank of America declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, January 19th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.90 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to reacquire up to 1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th were given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 4th. Bank of America’s payout ratio is 24.49%.

Several research analysts recently commented on BAC shares. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Bank of America in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Bank of America from $28.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Bank of America from $28.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Bank of America from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.88.

About Bank of America

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets segments.

Further Reading: What is the NASDAQ Stock Market?

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.