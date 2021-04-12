Hohimer Wealth Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Hohimer Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 2.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,534 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for about 1.3% of Hohimer Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $5,226,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Corundum Group Inc. boosted its stake in Alphabet by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Corundum Group Inc. now owns 174 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $305,000 after buying an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 260 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $534,000 after buying an additional 5 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 212 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $437,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares during the period. Family Firm Inc. grew its position in Alphabet by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Family Firm Inc. now owns 319 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $551,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aries Wealth Management increased its stake in Alphabet by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 1,196 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,150,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares during the period. 33.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ GOOGL traded down $27.70 on Monday, reaching $2,242.97. 43,213 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,786,431. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $2,071.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1,820.63. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $1,182.33 and a one year high of $2,273.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.51 trillion, a PE ratio of 43.37, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $22.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $15.90 by $6.40. The company had revenue of $46.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.09 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.80% and a return on equity of 17.31%. During the same period last year, the company posted $15.35 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Argus increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,400.00 to $2,500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2,330.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Alphabet to $2,000.00 in a report on Thursday, December 31st. Cowen reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Alphabet from $1,900.00 to $2,500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Alphabet presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,140.07.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

