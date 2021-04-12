Hohimer Wealth Management LLC Sells 1,154 Shares of SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB)

Hohimer Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in shares of SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) by 26.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,185 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,154 shares during the period. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SVB Financial Group were worth $1,572,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in SVB Financial Group by 22.4% during the 4th quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 131 shares of the bank’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in SVB Financial Group by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 227 shares of the bank’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC lifted its position in SVB Financial Group by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 902 shares of the bank’s stock worth $350,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its position in SVB Financial Group by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 9,052 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,511,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its position in shares of SVB Financial Group by 47.1% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 100 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. 88.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Michael Descheneaux sold 3,158 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $471.59, for a total value of $1,489,281.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 24,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,596,869.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Roger F. Dunbar sold 4,702 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $533.36, for a total transaction of $2,507,858.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,414,920.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 46,580 shares of company stock valued at $22,350,987. 0.78% of the stock is owned by insiders.

SIVB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of SVB Financial Group from $465.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of SVB Financial Group from $325.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of SVB Financial Group from $500.00 to $510.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of SVB Financial Group from $470.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SVB Financial Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $547.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. SVB Financial Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $441.56.

Shares of NASDAQ:SIVB traded up $2.53 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $500.22. 3,897 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 529,001. SVB Financial Group has a fifty-two week low of $152.76 and a fifty-two week high of $577.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $515.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $401.36. The firm has a market cap of $26.00 billion, a PE ratio of 24.28, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 2.14.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The bank reported $7.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.75 by $3.65. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $863.40 million. SVB Financial Group had a net margin of 28.60% and a return on equity of 15.40%. As a group, analysts forecast that SVB Financial Group will post 19.21 earnings per share for the current year.

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, provides various banking and financial products and services. The company operates through four segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Leerink. The Global Commercial Bank segment offers deposit products, such as business and analysis checking, money market, multi-currency, in-country bank, and sweep accounts, as well as merchant, remote capture, lockbox, electronic deposit capture, and fraud control services; credit solutions comprising term loans, equipment and asset-based loans, revolving lines of credit, and credit card programs, as well as mezzanine lending, acquisition finance, and corporate working capital facilities; and payment and cash management products and services, including wire transfer and automated clearing house payment, bill pay, debit and credit cards, account analysis, and disbursement, as well as online and mobile banking services.

