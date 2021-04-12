Hohimer Wealth Management LLC Sells 3,723 Shares of Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA)

Hohimer Wealth Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) by 9.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,649 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 3,723 shares during the period. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Voya Financial were worth $2,332,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VOYA. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Voya Financial by 0.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 621,189 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $29,774,000 after buying an additional 4,015 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in shares of Voya Financial by 213.0% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 22,855 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,095,000 after buying an additional 15,554 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Voya Financial by 54.2% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 26,662 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,278,000 after buying an additional 9,377 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Voya Financial by 112.7% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 82,573 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,958,000 after buying an additional 43,751 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in Voya Financial by 3.9% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 106,228 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $5,092,000 after purchasing an additional 4,006 shares in the last quarter.

Get Voya Financial alerts:

VOYA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Voya Financial from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Voya Financial from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Voya Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Voya Financial from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Voya Financial from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.54.

In other news, CEO Robert L. Grubka sold 6,251 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.11, for a total transaction of $400,751.61. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 44,939 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,881,039.29. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 2.04% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:VOYA traded up $0.35 on Monday, hitting $66.87. The stock had a trading volume of 6,376 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,276,007. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a current ratio of 0.11. The stock has a market cap of $8.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.11 and a beta of 1.45. Voya Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $37.92 and a 1 year high of $66.70. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $56.88.

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The asset manager reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $398.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $250.00 million. Voya Financial had a negative net margin of 17.43% and a positive return on equity of 6.24%. Equities research analysts predict that Voya Financial, Inc. will post 2.72 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th were paid a $0.165 dividend. This is a positive change from Voya Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. Voya Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.64%.

Voya Financial Company Profile

Voya Financial, Inc operates as a retirement, investment, and employee benefits company in the United States. The company's Retirement segment offers tax-deferred employer-sponsored retirement savings plans and administrative services; and individual retirement accounts, and other retail financial products and financial services, as well as financial planning and advisory services.

See Also: Are Wall Street analysts’ stock ratings worth following?

Receive News & Ratings for Voya Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Voya Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.