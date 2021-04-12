Hohimer Wealth Management LLC Sells 480 Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Hohimer Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 2.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,567 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 480 shares during the quarter. Broadcom makes up approximately 2.0% of Hohimer Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $8,145,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AVGO. Sage Rhino Capital LLC grew its stake in Broadcom by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 977 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $428,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the period. CRA Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 1,877 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $822,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the period. Rossmore Private Capital lifted its stake in Broadcom by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Rossmore Private Capital now owns 3,468 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,518,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Alliance increased its stake in shares of Broadcom by 1.2% in the third quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 2,006 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $731,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. Finally, Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC raised its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 2,827 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,237,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Broadcom stock traded down $0.61 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $484.48. The company had a trading volume of 47,366 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,169,275. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $468.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $425.01. Broadcom Inc. has a 1-year low of $246.80 and a 1-year high of $495.14. The company has a market capitalization of $197.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.05.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $6.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.56 by $0.05. Broadcom had a return on equity of 35.23% and a net margin of 12.39%. The company had revenue of $6.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $5.25 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 23.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 22nd were given a dividend of $3.60 per share. This represents a $14.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 19th. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.05%.

In other Broadcom news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 530 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $484.42, for a total value of $256,742.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Thomas H. Krause sold 16,827 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $478.61, for a total value of $8,053,570.47. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 28,527 shares of company stock worth $13,498,387. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AVGO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Broadcom from $410.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on Broadcom from $470.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Argus lifted their target price on Broadcom from $400.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $500.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on Broadcom from $480.00 to $490.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Broadcom has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $469.15.

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies semiconductor infrastructure software solutions. It offers semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company's infrastructure software solutions enable customers to plan, develop, automate, manage, and secure applications across mainframe, distributed, mobile, and cloud platforms.

