Hohimer Wealth Management LLC Sells 9,260 Shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Hohimer Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) by 8.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 103,070 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,260 shares during the period. Citigroup makes up about 1.8% of Hohimer Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $7,498,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Citigroup by 14.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 39,116,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,411,901,000 after buying an additional 4,999,115 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Citigroup in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,832,503,000. Sanders Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Citigroup by 27.2% in the fourth quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 25,785,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,699,622,000 after purchasing an additional 5,512,418 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Citigroup by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 20,013,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,234,033,000 after purchasing an additional 116,064 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Citigroup by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,247,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,186,821,000 after buying an additional 2,023,647 shares during the period. 72.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on C shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Citigroup from $79.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Citigroup from $74.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Edward Jones lowered shares of Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Citigroup from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Citigroup has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $73.20.

Citigroup stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $72.44. 519,565 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,885,246. Citigroup Inc. has a one year low of $38.76 and a one year high of $76.13. The company has a market cap of $151.16 billion, a PE ratio of 14.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.95. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $71.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 14th. The company reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.74. The business had revenue of $16.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.71 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 13.17% and a return on equity of 6.63%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.90 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Citigroup Inc. will post 6.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 30th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.82%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.80%.

About Citigroup

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

