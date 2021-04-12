Hohimer Wealth Management LLC Takes $1.92 Million Position in Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN)

Hohimer Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 143,847 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,920,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Lumen Technologies by 114.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,433,165 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,174,000 after buying an additional 1,296,573 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Lumen Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $191,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Lumen Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $303,000. Csenge Advisory Group bought a new position in shares of Lumen Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $173,000. Finally, Sanders Morris Harris LLC bought a new stake in Lumen Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $285,000. 78.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of LUMN traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $12.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 188,605 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,763,994. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $13.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.77, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.60. Lumen Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.51 and a fifty-two week high of $16.60.

Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The technology company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $5.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.12 billion. Lumen Technologies had a net margin of 6.05% and a return on equity of 12.10%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.33 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Lumen Technologies, Inc. will post 1.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 8th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 5th. Lumen Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 75.76%.

LUMN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of Lumen Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lumen Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Lumen Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Lumen Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Lumen Technologies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.87.

In other news, Director Virginia Boulet sold 6,500 shares of Lumen Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.22, for a total value of $92,430.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 76,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,088,242.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Lumen Technologies Company Profile

Lumen Technologies, Inc, a facilities-based technology and communications company, provides various integrated services and solutions under CenturyLink name to business and residential customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through five segments: International and Global Accounts Management, Enterprise, Small and Medium Business, Wholesale, and Consumer.

