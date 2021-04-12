Hohimer Wealth Management LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Hohimer Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) by 6.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,191 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,645 shares during the quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $2,005,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealth Alliance lifted its position in Altria Group by 4.8% during the third quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 8,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,000 after buying an additional 389 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Altria Group during the third quarter worth about $491,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Altria Group by 5.6% during the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 28,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,116,000 after buying an additional 1,524 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Altria Group by 32.3% during the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 58,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,257,000 after buying an additional 14,272 shares during the period. Finally, Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Altria Group during the third quarter worth about $974,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on MO shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $46.00 price objective on shares of Altria Group in a report on Monday, March 22nd. TheStreet upgraded Altria Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Piper Sandler restated a “buy” rating and issued a $57.00 price objective on shares of Altria Group in a report on Monday, April 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Altria Group in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $53.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Altria Group from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.90.

NYSE MO traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $51.53. 144,043 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,061,138. The company has a market cap of $95.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 142.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.59. Altria Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $35.02 and a 1-year high of $52.59.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $5.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.95 billion. Altria Group had a return on equity of 148.93% and a net margin of 2.84%. Altria Group’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.02 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 25th will be given a $0.86 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 24th. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.68%. Altria Group’s payout ratio is 81.52%.

Altria Group announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, January 28th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 2.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

About Altria Group

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, oral tobacco products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

